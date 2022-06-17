After being sashed runners-up last year, Peel High School at Tamworth has been awarded the prestigious 2022 Goongunyah Shield at the 2022 NSW State Sheep Show last month.
Showing a team of three Suffolk sheep, including one ram and two ewes, the winning group and recipients of the perpetual interschools shield donated by the Tink family, consisted of students Alanah Daniels, year 12, Angela Robertson, year 11 and Isabell Kesby, year 11.
The Goongunyah Shield is judged the students' ability to handle their sheep, how well they present themselves and their animals, and their knowledge of the individual exhibits the school's breeding program and the breed they are representing.
The competition was officiated by Doug Deppeler of Deppeler White Suffolk and Suffolk stud, Derrinallum, Vic and Ian Baker of the recently dispersed Geraldine Border Leicester stud, Clydebank, Vic.
Six schools took part with 10 groups of three students representing three breeds at the NSW State Sheep Show including; White Suffolk, Suffolk and Corriedale.
"It is great to see young people have pride in and knowledge of what they are doing at school and the sheep they are breeding and presenting," Mr Deppeler said.
"You are all a credit to the industry. I am sure going forward you are all going to contribute in a valuable way."
Mr Baker said the Peel team's preparation of the sheep was excellent, and they spoke extremely well showing knowledge of their breed and the history of that breed.
"Congratulations girls, I thought you were pretty clear winners," Mr Deppeler said.
Peel High School has previously received the Goongunyah Shield on four consecutive occasions from 2015 to 2018.
Second place went to a Macintyre High School, Inverell, with its team of Amity Dyke, year 12, Kate McDonald, year 11 and Sarah Harvey, year 11, who paraded the school's White Suffolk sheep.
Last year's winning school, Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School, Tamworth, received third place. Its group included Joel Sloman, year 10, Cameron Lyon, year 8 and Bateson Pittman, year 9, who showed White Suffolk.
