Tattykeel Poll Dorset stud has etched its name into the history books of the 149th annual NSW State Sheep Show, taking a ninth consecutive win of the supreme sheep exhibit of show.



The Gilmore family of the Black Springs-based stud exhibited the champion short wool interbreed ram which also won supreme champion interbreed ram before being awarded the Sandra Wilson-Tink Memorial Trophy by Dubbo Show president, Wes Temessl, for best of show.

Tattykeel 210113 was the shorn ram under 1.5 years which had also won the supreme prime lamb ram at the 2022 Sydney Royal Show.



He was sired by Tattykeel 'Mastermind' 170014 who was the sire of last year's Dubbo Show supreme inter-species exhibit, Tattykeel 'Masterclass' 200060. This year's top sheep exhibit will now go battle it out with each section's best entry for the same title.

What made this win more significant was the fact it backs up their interbreed win of the supreme prime lamb exhibit of the 2022 Sydney Royal Show in April which was with Tattykeel 210131, a Poll Dorset ewe which supreme Poll Dorset exhibit yesterday and supreme champion interbreed ewe today.

Tattykeel's interbreed success also continued in the beef cattle ring, where its Angus bull won supreme exhibit.

INTERBREED SHEEP RESULTS

Champion long wool interbreed group: Tara Border Leicester stud, Rockley.



Champion short wool interbreed group: Tattykeel Poll Dorset stud, Black Springs.



Champion shedding breed interbreed group: Tattykeel Australian White stud, Black Springs.

Supreme interbreed champion group: Tattykeel Poll Dorset stud, Black Springs.



Champion long wool interbreed ewe: Bocoble 36 exhibited by Bocoble Merino stud, Eumungerie.

Champion short wool interbreed ewe: Tattykeel 210131 exhibited by Tattykeel Poll Dorset stud, Black Springs.

Champion shedding breed interbreed ewe: Tattykeel 210244 exhibited by Tattykeel Australian White stud, Black Springs.

Supreme champion interbreed ewe: Tattykeel 210131 exhibited by Tattykeel Poll Dorset stud, Black Springs.



Champion long wool interbreed ram: Towonga 46 exhibited by Towonga Merino stud, Peak Hill.

Champion short wool interbreed ram: Tattykeel 210113 exhibited by Tattykeel Poll Dorset stud, Black Springs.

Champion shedding breed interbreed ram: Tattykeel 210184 exhibited by Tattykeel Australian White stud, Black Springs.

Supreme champion interbreed ram: Tattykeel 210113 exhibited by Tattykeel Poll Dorset stud, Black Springs.



Supreme sheep exhibit of show: Tattykeel 210113 exhibited by Tattykeel Poll Dorset stud, Black Springs.



