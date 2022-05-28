View + 13 Photos Photos by Billy Jupp

EVERYTHING from dapper suits to eye-catching fascinators were on display at the annual Moree Picnic Races on Saturday.

Punters from across the state rushed trackside to one of Northern NSW's most popular race meetings, which begins a series of highly-anticipated race meetings.

Known as the Golden Triangle, the Moree Picnic Races began the trifecta of bush picnic meetings with Mallawa and Talmoi picnic meetings to follow on June 11 and June 25 respectively.



Last year's meeting was able to be held despite the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the second and third legs of the Golden Triangle were cancelled for a second straight year in 2021, but organisers are confident of returning to the tracks next month.



The three-leg carnival has historically attracted more than 6000 spectators across the three meetings and after Saturday's turnout, organisers are hopeful this year's carnival will be no exception.

