The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Break in the weather a welcome change for those who record every drop that falls

JB
By Jamie Brown
June 7 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shirley and George Hardcastle, Old Koreelah, are part of a family that have been honoured for volunteering their time.

At the home farm of the old Koreelah station the creek is flowing high and paddocks of kikuyu are glowing green so it is not hard to imagine a full year's worth of rain fell in just the first five months. Yet on this day the weather has broken and the sun is shining brightly.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.