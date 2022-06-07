George's grandfather, also named George, first started recording rainfall for the government weather bureau back in 1912, a job willingly adopted by the next generation: Murray, who adorned his figures with sparse words - like the apt but brief description "wet day" during the peak of the 1954 flood. This was caused by a cyclone that damaged south-east Queensland and the Northern Rivers. A total of 14 inches fell in just 24 hours at the homestead farm on Koreelah Creek, whose waters run into the Clarence River. It was a wet one indeed. Before Shirley took over the job of emptying the Bureau of Meteorology's official rain gauge it belonged to George's sister Unus, who lived with her mother Dorothy on the property at the time. The skills employed were the same: First lift the wide funnel - 203mm in diameter - off its galvanised housing and reach for the clear plastic vial through which rainwater is measured to the closest point - or 1/1000th of an inch. To do that requires reading the rain at the bottom of the liquid surface and not its miniscus, or the film of water that clings to the vial and can fool a learner in the art of reading accurate rainfall.