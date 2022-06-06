Returning to the White Dorper ring at the NSW State Sheep Show proved worth it for the Nomuula Dorper and White Dorper stud.
The Moonbi-based stud dominated the mat, rising to the top of a field of 35 entries from three exhibitors they claimed seven of the major awards.
Judged by commercial producer Murray Connan of Cumnock who is originally from South Africa, the grand champion ram was Nomuula 200057 known as 'Rip'. Also sashed the senior champion ram, he came from the White Dorper ram two tooth class.
Rip was a full embryo transfer (ET) brother to Nomuula 'Apollo' 160033 who is the three-time grand champion ram which sold for $5000 at the 2017 Dorper and White Dorper National Sale.
Nomuula stud principal, Cherilyn Lowe, said Rip is the last of that bloodline.
"Apollo has bred very well for a lot of the major studs, but unfortunately he passed away," she said. "I have sold many sons of his to major studs, Kaya in Western Australia bought semen from me - they have all done very well with Apollo and his sons."
Ms Lowe said she is unsure what the future plan for the ram will be, but he is currently at a collection centre for semen to be collected for insurance purposes.
"He possibly might be sold in September at the national show in Dubbo," she said.
Local exhibitors, Belowrie White Dorpers at Dubbo, received junior champion ram with Belowrie 21083, a son of Belowrie 160020 out of a Red Rock ewe which will be available at the Dorper and White Dorper National Sale in September.
Mr Connan admired him for his length and capacity.
Belowrie also received reserve senior champion ram with their new stud sire Kaya 200482, a June 2020-drop ram sired by Nomuula Apollo, the full-ET-brother to the grand champion ram.
Grand champion ewe went to the junior champion, Nomuula 210084, from the ewe lamb over nine months class. By a Kaya sire, out of a Nomuula stud ewe, she is being joined at the moment.
Mr Connan said the top ewe had exceptional quality, good length, a light chest and good lines.
A half-sibling to the grand ewe, sired by the same Kaya ram, was awarded junior champion ram. He was Nomuula 210114 who is out of a dam line by Apollo, and will possibly be sold at the Dubbo national.
Reserve junior champion ewe went to Quebar 64 exhibited by Lindsey Burnes from the Quebar White Dorper stud at Nundle.
Senior champion ewe was Nomuula 180148 and reserve was Nomuula 200024
The group of one ram, two ewes was won by Nomuula stud, which showed 16 sheep and received most successful exhibitor.
Nomuula success was not limited to the stud mat, with Ms Lowe also exhibiting a pen of Dorper lambs in the Dubbo Show Prime Lamb Competition which won champion Dorper pen.
"I go on the belief Nomuula uses the right rams to breed quality lambs," she said. "Terry Mitchell from Fletchers International said the lambs were right up there. They were sired by the same rams [type five stud rams] as my stud sheep are."
Nomuula along with Mr Christo Harmse will host an introduction to Dorpers course on-farm at Moonbi on September 15-18.
Ms Lowe said she possibly will also return to the Australian Sheep and Wool Show in July.
