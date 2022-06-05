The Land
NSW State Sheep Show 2022: Rocdells clean sweep in the White Suffolk ring

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
June 5 2022 - 4:00am
The champion and reserve White Suffolk rams with owners Cameron and Brett Bicker, Rocdell White Suffolk stud, Bigga.

Entering the NSW Sheep Show on a high after their clean sweep at the Sydney Royal show, the Bigga-based Rocdell White Suffolk stud have claimed every champion and reserve title in the White Suffolk judging.

