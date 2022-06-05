Entering the NSW Sheep Show on a high after their clean sweep at the Sydney Royal show, the Bigga-based Rocdell White Suffolk stud have claimed every champion and reserve title in the White Suffolk judging.
Under the eye of Doug Deppeler of Deppeler White Suffolk stud, Derrinallum, Vic, the Rocdell sheep rose to the top of the 92 exhibits from seven exhibitors.
Winning the supreme champion White Suffolk exhibit was Rocdell tag 71, who came from the pair of two rams shorn (born after April 1, no more than two teeth).
A son of Somerset 160067, he was also the champion White Suffolk ram at this year's Sydney Royal.
"I am very impressed with the champion, he is very hard to fault," Mr Deppeler said. "He has nice hooded eyes, good ears that are the right shape and in the right place, he is well structured and balanced, well enough grown for his age."
The champion ewe, Rocdell tag 3, came from the ewe under 14 months shorn (no more than two teeth) class, with Mr Deppeler saying it was his easiest decision of the day.
"She has everything right about her and she just has class," he said.
Rocdell's Cameron Bicker said this was the first major ribbon for the ewe.
Judging the supreme exhibit Mr Deppeler said "they are two very good sheep".
"It has to be a truly outstanding ewe to beat a ram, and she is a terrific ewe but I think the ram is slightly better," he said.
Other broad winners for Rocdell included the reserve ram, Rocdell tag 13, and reserve ewe, Rocdell tag 4. They also won the group and the Keith McIntosh Memorial Shield for the sire's progeny group.
The winner of the best White Suffolk head was Avoca tag 54 exhibited by Avoca White Suffolk stud, Gulgong.
It was no surprise that the most successful exhibitor for the White Suffolk would be Rocdell, but Mr Bicker was overjoyed when it was announced that they went one step further to be crowned the most successful exhibitor of one breed during the interbreed judging (see p65).
