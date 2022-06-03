Just under 50 exhibits from five studs were shown in the Corriedale judging, but it was the Bathurst-based Boolina stud that beat out all the competition.
Under judge Kate Meuthen, Tuerong Valley, Vic, and associate, Tom Andersen, Yass, the Abbott family of Boolina had the clear winner with their ram, Boolina tag 16.
"He is a great ram, wonderfully balanced and we couldn't go past him on the day," Ms Meuthen said.
Mr Andersen added "he is the whole package for me".
"He is a traditional looking Corriedale and his fleece is white and bright," he said.
Coming from the ram under one year (shorn) class, he won the champion wooly Corriedale before being sashed overall champion.
Boolina tag 7, out of the ewe over one, under two years (woolly) class, quickly took her place in the champion woolly Corriedale ewe position along with grand champion ewe.
"I believe she has great potential going forward," Mr Andersen said.
"She is a very complete ewe, she is very dual purposed and very balanced overall. A true-type Corriedale for me. She doesn't loose her carcase through the twist, her wool is long, white, and bright."
Boolina co-principal Katrina Abbot said her champion two had also succeeded at this year's Sydney Royal Show with the ram winning the supreme Corriedale exhibit, and the ewe receiving reserve champion. Boolina won the pair of two ewes.
The Badgally stud, owned by St Gregory's College, Campbelltown, won best Corriedale head, first in the group along with an array of other champion ribbons.
They received champion shorn Corriedale ram with Badgally tag 2103, reserve woolly ram and reserve grand ram with Badgally tag 2008, champion shorn Corriedale ewe with Badgally tag 2111, and reserve woolly ewe with Badgally tag 1912.
Glen Esk stud, Rydal, took home two broad ribbons with Glen Esk tag 16 the reserve shorn Corriedale ram, and Glen Esk tag 49 the reserve shorn Corriedale ewe.
