The Land
NSW State Sheep Show 2022: Wiltipolls are a friendly affair

Kate Loudon
Kate Loudon
June 3 2022 - 11:00pm
Loris Denyer, Murringo.

Showing as a part of the any breed not named section, 16 Wiltipoll exhibits were on display at the NSW State Sheep Show with the champion ribbons being shared between the two exhibitors Westmoreland Wiltipoll stud, Wisemans Creek, and Reavesdale Wiltipolls, Murringo.

