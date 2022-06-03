Showing as a part of the any breed not named section, 16 Wiltipoll exhibits were on display at the NSW State Sheep Show with the champion ribbons being shared between the two exhibitors Westmoreland Wiltipoll stud, Wisemans Creek, and Reavesdale Wiltipolls, Murringo.
Champion ram came from the ram showing milk teeth class with Westmoreland tag 365 taking the tri-colour sash.
Judge Ian Cameron, formerly of Nundoone Border Leicester, Narromine, said he really admired his champion ram.
"He has the best carcase and carries it through the loin," Mr Cameron said.
"He is a very correct ram and stands up well."
Coming from the same class and slotting into the reserve champion ram position was another Westmoreland exhibit, tag 360.
In the ewes, an older female shone with the champion being awarded to Reavesdale tag 777, which came from the ewe two teeth and over class.
"She has the most thickness and length," Mr Cameron said.
"She is just outstanding on her feet."
The reserve champion ewe was Westmoreland tag 359, from the ewe showing milk teeth class. Sge was also the first placegetter in the ewe objective measurement class.
In the ram objective measurement class, Reavesdale tag 839 got the blue ribbon.
Reavesdale also won the group of one ram and two ewes (milk teeth).
Although last year's most successful exhibitor was a tie between Westmoreland and Reavesdale, the Westmoreland stud took the crown for 2022.
The judging was a friendly affair as Julie Huie and Jeff Lucas, Westmoreland, had their mentors, Ian Hopwood, and Loris Denyer, Reavesdale, by their side in the judging ring.
It was the second time Ms Huie and Mr Lucas had exhibited their Wiltipoll stud sheep at the NSW State Sheep Show.
