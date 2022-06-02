The Land
Home/Studstock

NSW State Sheep Show: Tara Texel's take all

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
Updated June 2 2022 - 11:13pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The champion ram and ewe with Hannah Smith, Summer Perry, and owner Peter Matus (centre), Rockley.

The numbers might have been small but the quality was strong in the Texel classes of the any other breed section of the NSW State Sheep Show.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.