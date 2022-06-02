The numbers might have been small but the quality was strong in the Texel classes of the any other breed section of the NSW State Sheep Show.
A total of six exhibits went before judge Ian Cameron, Narromine, formerly of Nundoone Border Leicester stud. All of these were exhibited by Tara Texel stud at Rockley.
Coming from the ewe showing milk teeth class was the champion Texel ewe, Tara tag 104.
Mr Cameron said she was a real standout.
"She has a great topline and stood up well," he said.
Reserve champion went to Reavesdales tag 050, which came from the ewe two tooth and over class.
"She is a very long, deep ewe," Mr Cameron said. "She is a very correct ewe and has raw power right through."
In the ram classes of the Texel judging, Tara tag 118 was sashed champion after winning the ram showing milk teeth class. The Plainview 37-19 son also won the ram objective class.
Mr Cameron said he was a very correct ram with a strong topline.
Tara also won the one ram and two ewes (milk teeth) group class.
Tara stud principal, Peter Matus, said his two champions were half-siblings as they were both sired by the same Plainview 37-19 ram.
Mr Matus said the ram and ewe had already had success in the show ring this year taking out champion at both the Bathurst Royal Show and Blayney Show.
"And hopefully they will go to Bendigo for the Australian Sheep and Wool Show," he said. "I received some very positive comments in the interbreed judging on the ewe.
"Some people said she was an absolutely cracking ewe, and she certainly is - she is an outstanding ewe."
As there was only one exhibitor, no most successful exhibitor award given.
