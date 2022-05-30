One of the homes which inspired great Australian poet Dorothea Mackellar's iconic "My country" has been listed on the State heritage register.
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson said the Kurrumbede homestead was commissioned by NSW politician and Ms Mackellar's father, Sir Charles Mackellar, after he purchased the property in 1905, and was owned by the Mackellar family into the 1930s. This was in addition to a property the family also owned, Torryburn Stud, near Gresford, purchased in 1898.
Advertisement
"Mackellar's description of a sunburnt country with sweeping plains and flooding rains is closely linked with Gunnedah's identity and a part of the culture," Mr Anderson said.
"The evolution of Kurrumbede homestead from an innovative federation period building to a modernised grand residence in the 1950s reflects the development of the rural industry from the recovery years after the 1890s depression." It is of state heritage significance for its aesthetic values enhanced by visual connections with the suite of outbuildings to its north.
Also in the news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.