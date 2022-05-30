The Land
Gunnedah's Kurrumbede homestead now heritage listed

May 30 2022 - 6:00am
The former home of the great Australian poet, Dorothea Mackellar (above in silo artwork at Gunnedah), has been added to the State's heritage register.

One of the homes which inspired great Australian poet Dorothea Mackellar's iconic "My country" has been listed on the State heritage register.

