The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

NSW State Sheep Show: Poll Dorset duo unbeatable once again

HP
By Hannah Powe
Updated June 1 2022 - 10:05am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The champion and reserve rams with James and Ross Gilmore, Tattykeel stud, Black Springs, and judge Daryl Dixon (centre), Ashbank Poll Dorsets, Dubbo.

CONTINUING their Sydney Royal Show reign, the grand champion Poll Dorset ram and ewe from the April event have backed up their success taking the same honours at the NSW State Sheep Show over the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HP

Hannah Powe

Livestock writer

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.