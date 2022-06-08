The Land
Home/Studstock

NSW Suffolk Society Mated Ewe and Ram Sale has success in first year

HP
By Hannah Powe
June 8 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The $2200 top-priced Suffolk ram and $1100 equal top-priced Suffolk ewe with vendors and buyers. Photo: Scott Thrift, Elders

The NSW Suffolk Society Mated Ewe and Ram Sale held in conjunction with the NSW State Sheep Show resulted in a $2200 top and $1028 total sale average.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HP

Hannah Powe

Livestock writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.