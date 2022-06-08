The NSW Suffolk Society Mated Ewe and Ram Sale held in conjunction with the NSW State Sheep Show resulted in a $2200 top and $1028 total sale average.
Hosted online via AuctionsPlus by selling agents Elders stud stock, overall 22 of 34 lots were sold for a 66 per cent clearance rate.
In the breakdown, four of nine rams reached the $2200 sale high and averaged $1550, while 18 of 25 ewes sold to a $1100 top, three times and averaged $911.
Mountain Valley 21/1 was the top-priced ram offered by the Durkin family of Mountain Valley Suffolk stud, Coolatai and purchased by Cheval Park Suffolk stud, Taralga.
The 123 kilogram sire prospect was by Blue Rock 'Ricky' 190391 and out of Baringa 172017.
Lindean Suffolk stud, Bathurst offered the second-top ram, Lindean Y61, which sold for $2000 to Trent Blainey, Healesville, Vic, who put together a draft of five ewes from the Lindean stud and Kurrali Suffolk stud, Neilrex, for an average of $1060.
The June 2021-drop ram was a son of Bowen 922 and Hopea 989/19, and was the champion ram at the 2022 Bathurst Show.
Also taking home multiple ewes from the Kurrali stud was Aimee Vernon and Brett McBurnie, Gilgandra who purchased four ewes at a $700 average.
The top-priced ewes were Kurrali 878 from Kurrali, and Lindean Y83 and Lindean Y92 from Lindean.
