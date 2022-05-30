Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange yarded 700 head of store cattle on Friday with prices for cows with calves to $4300.
Forbes Livestock agent Tim Mackay described the market for weaner steers and heifers was firm to dearer for the well bred cattle compared to last month's store sale.
Angus steers, 370 kilograms at 10 months brought $2400 for Terrence Reardon, Wyonga Pastoral Co, Condobolin while his Angus/Hereford the same age and similar weight at 360kg made $2340 with both lots going to VC Reid Livestock at Forbes.
Angus steers eight to nine months from Robert Reeves, Quandialla, 295kg made $2070.
Angus/Santa Gertrudis steers, eight months from Argyle Station, Eugowra, 280kg made $1930.
Cows pregnancy tested in calf sold firm to dearer while cows with calves brought bids that were "steady to firm" at Friday's store sale.
The Forbes district has only had a couple frosty mornings so pasture and grass remain available. "The country has got a lot of cover but it's dry feed and the green underneath is slow to come back.
"If there's a down side it is that we're abnormally wet and there's not big crops to graze," said Mr Mackay. "This will restrict the purchase of cattle from those who would normally like to."
According to Jake Le Brocq, Elders at Forbes, Angus cows seven years old at 630 kilograms, with 164kg Angus steer calves at foot, from Jemalong Station, brought the top sale bid of $4300.
"It was a pretty good day all around. The market is buoyant. There's plenty of grass we've only had a minor frost and the sale was well supported by locals," he said. "Paddocks with native pasture have bounced away with the rain."
Agent Sam Parish from Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon said his lot sold a pen of cows, six year old Angus at 730kg with calves for $4100 from GCS Partners at Forbes going to DJ and LJ Frankel, Tullibigeal. The Fixter family, West Wyalong, sold Angus cows pregnancy tested in calf with Hicks Beef genetics for $3075.
There was a lot of export quality - good cattle and similar to what you would see at the Carcoar saleyards," he said. "The market was firm on the runs of good cattle and they sold well. Restockers are competing hard with those who want to graze crops. In effect, there are plenty of people wanting to buy."
Hereford cows with Jindalee blood, eight years old PTIC to Angus bulls with Noonee blood, made $2980 for Wilkinson Partners at Parkes, staying local.
Angus heifers seven months made $1630 for Andrew and Anna Dobbs, Billabong, Forbes, going locally to the Fahey family.
A run of 20 Angus heifers 11 months from Aussie Angus, Durham, Forbes, made $1900 for 320kg.
