The Land
Home/Beef

Forbes store cattle market firm for better quality as mild autumn benefits restockers

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated May 31 2022 - 9:35am, first published May 30 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus steers made $2400 a head at Forbes on Friday. Photo: Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange

Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange yarded 700 head of store cattle on Friday with prices for cows with calves to $4300.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.