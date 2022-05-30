Curlin names the legendary Mr Prospector as his grand-sire, via his champion sire son Smart Strike. There are a number of first Australian crop weanlings by Vino Rosso and Omaha Beach being offered today and tomorrow at the Magic Millions National Weanling Sale. Starting the rank outsider and jumping from the outside barrier at 20, the win of Rich Strike in this year's Kentucky Derby is a "rags to riches" story. Not showing huge potential however winning a race last September, Rich Strike was subsequently entered into a "claiming-purchase" race of $US30,000 (about $AUS43,000). Now he has a Derby win !