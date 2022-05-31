Weaner steers at Bega top at $2470

Bega Associated agents yarded 1600 very good quality cattle last Thursday which sold to "another strong market", according to Stewart Smith, Chester and Smith, Bega.
He quoted weaner steers sold to $2470 (when R and W Hergenhan, Bega, sold 10 month Charolais cross) with most in the $2000 to $2300 range, while 20 month steers topped at $2700.
Weaner heifers sold to $2200 with most selling in the $1400 to $1800 range and 18 month heifers sold to $2700, while cows with calves sold to $4200.
Sales of steers included 12 Angus, 10 months sold by Deon Irving, Cobargo, for $2300: Heath Mason, Towamba, sold seven Angus steers 10 months for $2235 and Dot Barrett, Bemboka, received $2400 for Black Limousin steers 10 months.
Jenaroo Bemboka, sold 16 Limousin steers 8 months for $2130, and Daryl and Ann Marie Moxey, Numbugga sold ten Limousin steers 8 months for $2280, also 12 Limousin steers 8 months for $2100.
The Pota family, Towamba, sold 49 Angus steers nine to ten months for $2320 average to $2420 top.
Heifer sales included eight 10 month Angus sold by Heath Mason, Towamba, for $2250: Daryl and Ann Marie Moxey, Numbugga, sold 11 eight month Limousin for $2130 and Brian and Norma Sirl, Buckajo, received $1900 for 12 nine month Angus.
Buyers attended from Leongatha and Wodonga, Victoria, Moruya, Braidwood, Moss Vale, Finley and Cooma and there was good local competition.
