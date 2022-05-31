The Land

Weaner steers at Bega top at $2470

May 31 2022 - 8:00am
Bega Associated Agents yarded 1600 head and sold to 'another very strong market'. Photo: File

Bega Associated agents yarded 1600 very good quality cattle last Thursday which sold to "another strong market", according to Stewart Smith, Chester and Smith, Bega.

