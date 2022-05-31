The Land
Analysis

China buys into the Brazilian corn game

By Grain Brokers Australia
May 31 2022 - 9:00am
China's imports of corn have grown substantially in recent years, peaking about 29.5 million tonne in the 2020/21 marketing year. That is expected to drop back to around 23Mt in the current marketing year.

Harvest of this season's safrinha corn crop in Brazil has commenced, with the earliest planted fields in the Central Western state Mato Gross first cab off the rank.

