Pomanara wins the top fleece at Dubbo

The fleece section of the 2022 Dubbo Show was full of Merino wool with 22 on display from nine exhibitors.
Under the eye of judge, Dave Hart, Nutrien Ag Solutions, the scores were high with the bulk being in the early to mid 70s.
Advertisement
Entering just two fleeces and proving their quality was Geoff Rayner, Pomanara Merino stud, Sallys Flat.
Winning the fine, medium, or strong fleece (ewe or wether that are rugged or housed) with a score of 86.5, and the best rams fleece (housed) on 85.5, Pomanara were almost 10 points in front of the other exhibitors and easily took home the overall grand champion and reserve grand champion fleeces.
In receiving the grand champion fleece, Pomanara also won the HJ McDonald Memorial Trophy.
The Robert Coddington Memorial Trophy was for a collection of two skirted Merino fleeces that were unhoused. The fleeces in this class were judged for their commercial value and first place was awarded to Steve Aughey.
Tony Inder of Allendale Merinos, Wellington, took out the most successful exhibitor after placing first and second in the medium wool fleece (ewe or wether), and the strong wool fleece (ewe or wether) classes.
Related reading:
Fine wool fleece (ewe or wether) first: Kobie Schnider on 71.5. Second: Peter Schuster on 68.5
Medium wool fleece (ewe or wether) first: Allendale Merinos on 72.5. Second: Allendale Merinos on 70.5
Strong wool fleece (ewe or wether) first: Allendale Merinos on 72.5. Second: Allendale Merinos on 69.5
Fine, medium, or strong fleece (ewe or wether that are rugged or housed) first: Geoff Rayner on 86.5.
Fine ewe or wether fleece first: Steve Aughey on 74.5. Second: Alan Smith on 72.5.
Medium ewe or wether fleece first: Steve Aughey on 76.5. Second: Alan Smith on 75.5.
Best commercial fleece on score: Steve Aughey on 76.5.
Best rams fleece (unhoused): Kobie Schnider on 72.5.
Best rams fleece (housed): Geoff Rayner on 85.5.
Robert Coddington Memorial Trophy (collection of two skirted Merino ewe or wether fleeces, unhoused): Steve Aughey.
Advertisement
Most successful exhibitor: Tony Inder, Allendale Merinos, Wellingtons
Grand champion fleece: Geoff Rayner, Pomanara Merinos, Sallys Flat.
Reserve grand champion fleece: Geoff Rayner, Pomanara Merinos, Sallys Flat.
HJ McDonald Memorial Trophy: Geoff Rayner, Pomanara Merinos, Sallys Flat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.