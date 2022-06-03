The Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

Dubbo show 2022: Fleece wins for Pomanara and Allendale

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
Updated June 3 2022 - 4:43am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pomanara wins the top fleece at Dubbo

The fleece section of the 2022 Dubbo Show was full of Merino wool with 22 on display from nine exhibitors.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.