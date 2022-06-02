The Land

Inland Rail Minister appointment keenly sought

By Simon Chamberlain
June 2 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 39 kilometre North Star to Border section of Inland Rail is currently in the reference design stage.

Just like the legend of the American writer Mark Twain's death, reports of the demise of the Inland Rail Project "have been greatly exaggerated", says Member for Parkes Mark Coulton.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.