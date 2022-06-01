The record flood in March caused extensive damage to the three sugar mills on the Northern Rivers but it is expected that Condong and Harwood will be operational for the late June start to crushing while the Broadwater enterprise, which experienced extensive damage to the steam and power generation facility may not be fully operational until the end of August.
"We have sent out inquiries to growers in the Richmond Valley as to whether they are willing to send their cane to either Condong or Harwood," said CEO of NSW Sugar Milling Co-operative Chris Connors.
Meanwhile the majority of two year old cane in the three valleys has survived to grow-on and it will depend on the weather over the next five to six weeks how much sugar concentration will come out of the crop.
"How much dry weather we get is an unknown and of course there will be impurities in the cane, like dirt and mud. The wet paddocks will make it difficult to harvest and process in the factories," Mr Connors said.
