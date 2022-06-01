The Land
Flood damage will affect Northern Rivers cane crushing season

JB
By Jamie Brown
June 1 2022 - 6:00am
he majority of two year old cane in the three valleys has survived to grow-on and it will depend on the weather over the next five to six weeks how much sugar concentration will come out of the crop.

The record flood in March caused extensive damage to the three sugar mills on the Northern Rivers but it is expected that Condong and Harwood will be operational for the late June start to crushing while the Broadwater enterprise, which experienced extensive damage to the steam and power generation facility may not be fully operational until the end of August.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

