Gordon Refshauge who is a Research Officer in the field of Maternal Efficiency and is based at Cowra Agricultural Research and Advisory Station, drew attention to getting the most from grazing wheat forage, by highlighting the companion plants to substitute or complement mineral supplementation; Dr Rowan Smith is a Research Fellow at the Tasmania Institute of Agriculture (TIA) and he spoke on establishing legumes in mixed pasture swards and Suzanne Boschma, NSW DPI at the Tamworth Agricultural Institute, led the attendees through increasing livestock production by integrating tropical pastures into farming systems.