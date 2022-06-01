As farmers come to grips with high prices being paid for land and with livestock commodity returns at high levels, it was timely the Local Land Services Riverina hosted the 2022 Pasture Research Update in Wagga Wagga today.
Establishing a nutritious and long term pasture is obviously the mainspring of a profitable livestock operation and Martin Preuss, LLS Riverina said a perennial pasture can also be difficult to establish.
"We get wet years and we get dry years," he said.
"Today was about effectively linking farm output opportunities with the received rainfall.to maximise feed on offer in turn to maximise livestock productivity.
"We want to match rainfall with livestock DSE to maintain but more importantly to maintain ground cover through all seasons - that is the key."
Greg Packer, LLS Riverina and a Waradgery man from Leeton did the Welcome to Country, paid his respects to past and present elders and implored the attendees to get as much as they can from the update.
Key note speaker was Nigel Kerin, Kerin Agriculture, Yeoval, who addressed the issue of farming as a business and how landholders can build a profitable model to fit within the prevailing climate, whether wet or dry.
Other speakers included Dr Lindsay Bell is a Principal Research Scientist with CSIRO Agriculture and Food based in Toowoomba, Queensland, who spoke about improving the use of forage brassicas in mixed farming systems and Richard Hayes, NSW DPI, asked the question - To cover crop or not - a serious issue so what are the best practices and pitfalls with sowing crop and pasture together.
Gordon Refshauge who is a Research Officer in the field of Maternal Efficiency and is based at Cowra Agricultural Research and Advisory Station, drew attention to getting the most from grazing wheat forage, by highlighting the companion plants to substitute or complement mineral supplementation; Dr Rowan Smith is a Research Fellow at the Tasmania Institute of Agriculture (TIA) and he spoke on establishing legumes in mixed pasture swards and Suzanne Boschma, NSW DPI at the Tamworth Agricultural Institute, led the attendees through increasing livestock production by integrating tropical pastures into farming systems.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
