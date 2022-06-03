In Australia, the valuation summary is quite different. The price/earnings ratio of the ASX200 is at long term averages, but most sectors still look expensive apart from Materials and Energy. Any further correction from here will be driven by earnings downgrades. One could argue that the recent re-pricing of equity markets represents the first step in a broader valuation adjustment that could take place in two phases. The first is a move from expensive valuations to less expensive valuations. The second phase is a move from less expensive to cheap. It is worth noting that the move in the S&P500 from its recent high to low was -19 per cent which is about 70pc of the average recessionary decline in the Index. On this metric, equities have some modest downside from here, which could potentially see a recession that is relatively shallow.