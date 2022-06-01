The Land

NSW Farmers opinion

June 1 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Great Western Highway upgrade.

The infrastructure needs of the state over the next 20 years have been set out in the latest State Infrastructure Strategy, recognising the key role of regional connectivity - be it road, rail or digital - in strengthening the state's economy.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.