Judges: Geoff Bush (Angus, Shorthorns), Kirraweena Glenholme Herefords and Poll Herefords, Cootamundra, and Hamish Maclure (Limousin, any other breed) Keajura Park Limousins, Tarcutta.
Grand champion bull and supreme exhibit: Tattykeel Real Deal Q3 (Angus), exhibited by Tattykeel Angus, Black Springs.
Advertisement
Grand champion female: Diamond Miss Quest Q402 (Angus), exhibited by Diamond Angus, Cowra.
Breeder's group: Tattykeel Angus.
Junior champion bull: Hollywood Reach 4 Da Sky exhibited by Hollywood Angus, Peak Hill. Res: Hollywood Stripper S2 exhibited by Hollywood Angus.
Junior champion heifer: Hollywood Diamonds and Silk exhibited by Hollywood Angus. Res: Hollywood Sara Cheyenne exhibited by Hollywood Angus.
Senior and grand champion bull: Tattykeel Real Deal Q3 exhibited by Tattykeel Angus. Res: Diamond Redemption exhibited by Diamond Angus, Cowra.
Senior and grand champion female: Diamond Miss Quest Q402 exhibited by Diamond Angus. Res: Hollywood Diamonds R Forever exhibited by Hollywood Angus Hill.
Breeder's group: Tattykeel Angus.
Sire's progeny group: Hollywood.
Pair of heifers: Hollywood.
Most successful exhibitor: Hollywood.
Related reading:
Junior and grand champion bull: Raydon Park Stonehenge exhibited by Raydon Park Limousins, Mulloon. Res: Ruby Park Sergeant exhibited by Ruby Park Limousins, Dubbo.
Junior champion heifer: Raydon Park Sorraya exhibited by Raydon Park Limousins. Res: Raydon Park Sophie exhibited by Raydon Park Limousins.
Senior and grand champion female: Flemington Courtenay exhibited by HCM Limousins, Dubbo. Res: HCM Rosie exhibited by HCM Limousins.
Breeder's group and pair of heifers: Raydon Park Limousins.
Sire's progeny: HCM Limousins.
Advertisement
Most successful exhibitor: Raydon Park Limousins.
Junior and grand champion bull: NH Sugar Daddy exhibited by NH Cattle Company, Bowral.
Junior champion heifer: Polldale Loving 304 exhibited by the Maquarie Anglican Grammar School (MAGS), Dubbo. Res: Polldale Fancy 115 exhibited by MAGS.
Senior and grand champion female: Polldale Fancy 105 exhibited by MAGS. Res: Polldale Bud 30 exhibited by MAGS.
Pair of heifers: MAGS.
Most successful exhibitor: MAGS.
Advertisement
Junior champion bull: Myona Rock N Roll R17 (Charolais) Myona Charolais, Coonamble. Res: Six Star Steel Eyed (Speckle Park) exhibited by Six Star Speckle Parks, Bundanoon.
Junior and grand champion heifer: Myona Roslyn R28 (Charolais) exhibited by Myona Charolais, Coonamble. Res: The Ranch Tilly S011 (Hereford) exhibited by The Ranch Poll Herefords, Tomingley.
Senior and grand champion bull: Country Style Red Label (Simmental) exhibited by Country Style Simmentals, Eumungerie. Res: Shotgun Remington (Hereford) exhibited by Shotgun Livestock, Cobbitty.
Senior champion female: Country Style Red Riley (Simmental) exhibited by Country Style Simmentals, Eumungerie. Res: Country Style Penny (Simmental) exhibited by Country Style Simmentals.
Breeder's group and pair of bulls: Country Style Simmentals.
Sire's progeny: Jandrew Belted Galloways, Stuart Town.
Advertisement
Pair of heifers: The Ranch Poll Herefords.
Junior and grand champion bull: BT Mr Polosa 223 exhibited by BT Brahmans, Dubbo. Res: BT Mr Horacio 220 exhibited by BT Brahmans.
Junior champion heifer: Denngal Wattle exhibited by Red Bend Catholic College, Forbes. Res: BT Miss Rio 221exhibited by BT Brahmans.
Senior and grand champion female: BT Rosetta Dee exhibited by BT Brahmans. Res: Denngal Rainbow exhibited by Red Bend Catholic College.
Breeder's group and pair of bulls: BT Brahmans.
Pair of heifers: Red Bend Catholic College.
Advertisement
Most successful exhibitor: BT Brahmans.
Champion junior heifer: Hollywood Diamonds R Forever S62 (Angus) exhibited by Jorja Lousick.
Champion intermediate heifer: Raydon Park Sarraya (Limousin) exhibited by Riley Collins.
Champion senior and grand champion heifer: Denngal Rainbow (Santa Gertrudis) exhibited by Will Moxey.
Judge: Greg and Leonie Ball, Denman.
Advertisement
Grand champion bull: DSK Real Big Deal (Angus) DSK Angus and Charolais, Coonabarabran.
Grand champion female and supreme exhibit: Myona Lilly (Charolais) Myona Charolais, Coonamble.
Champion steer: Limousin exhibited by Coonamble Bovine Appreciation Club.
Champion parader: Oscar Macrae, Coonamble.
Champion junior judge: Faith Green, Colly Blue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.