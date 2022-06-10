The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Dubbo and Coonamble show champions

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
Updated June 10 2022 - 1:06am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Show supreme beef cattle exhibit Tattykeel Real Deal Q3 exhibited by Tattykeel Angus, Black Springs. Photo: Monique McKinnon of BA Showcase

DUBBO SHOW (MAY 27-29)

Interbreed:

Judges: Geoff Bush (Angus, Shorthorns), Kirraweena Glenholme Herefords and Poll Herefords, Cootamundra, and Hamish Maclure (Limousin, any other breed) Keajura Park Limousins, Tarcutta.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.