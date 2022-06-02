The Land
Murrumbidgee water cracks the $9 billion mark

June 2 2022 - 8:00pm
Murrumbidgee water among region's top assets

A new permanent water pricing record has been set this week for Murrumbidgee general security water markets with the recent sale of a sizable 500 megalitres entitlement for over $2700/ML.

