Cold country weaners sold to steady inquiry today during the 81st annual weaner cattle sale at Gundagai, when 2400 head were yarded by Elders, Gundagai.
The offering o 1400 steers and 100 heifers mostly comprised Angus cattle, with a smattering of Herefords, Shorthorns, Composites and Charolais.
The top price at $2450 was paid for 55 yearling Shorthorns weighing 423kg sold by Wandeen Nicholls Bros, Gundagai.
The best presented pen of steers offered by Sutton O'Brien Partnership, Gilmore, sold for $2410.
The 28 ten-month Reiland-blood Angus weighed 353kg.
Sales of weaner steers above 300kg included $2260 for 17 black baldies weighing 371kg sold by PR and LL Barratt, Gilmore: $2100 for 13 Angus, nine to ten months and weighing 392kg when offered by J and D Burgess, Batlow, and $2280 when Amarina Angus, Mt Horeb, penned 72 Innesvale-blood Angus weighing 305kg.
Hillsboro Pty Ltd, Yaven Creek, sold 35 Composite steers nine to ten months and weighing 311kg for $2150: Mara and Wrice, Gundagai, received $2410 for their pen of 27 Bongongo-blood Angus weighing 354kg and JR and ME Lindley, Tarrabandra, sold 37 black baldies weighing 338kg for $2190.
Sales of weaner steers weighing under 300kg included $2190 for 17 Dunoon- and Bongongo-blood Angus weighing 290kg when offered by Tumut Plains Pastoral Co., Tumut: SR and LB Bowden, Batlow, sold 24 Angus weighing 265kg for $2130 and AJ Beaven, Tumbarumba, received $1980 for 15 Herefords eight to nine months and weighing 245kg.
First time vendors at Gundagai weaner sale, Andrew and Kathrine, Turner, Tumblong, sold 27 Reiland-blood Angus steers weighing 293kg for $2240.
The couple normally run their steers through to feedlot entry weights, but with the prevailing good prices for light weight steers they considered them too good to pass by.
"With these prices we are getting good returns and don't have to keep the calves for longer," Mr Turner said.
In the pens of heifers, the best presented pen awarded to Mundarlo Angus, Mundarlo, sold for $2280.
The pen of 45 Angus weighed 323kg.
Other good sales of heifers included 40 KO-blood Angus, nine to ten months and weighing 318kg sold by J and B Benison, Gundagai, for $2200: The Ranch Partnership, Adelong, sold 31 eight to ten month Innesvale-blood Angus weighing 296kg and PR and LL Barratt, Tumut, sold eight Ardrossan- and Reiland-blood Angus weighing 361kg for $2010.
Other heifer sales included 17 Angus, ten months and weighing 297kg sold by RD and PW Mann, Gundagai, for $1780: DJ Graham Trust, Adjungbilly, sold 22 Bongongo-blood Angus weighing 256kg for $1710 and AJ Beaven, Tumbarumba, received $1600 for 27 Doodle Cooma-blood Herefords weighing 229kg.
Reflecting on the sale, Harry Waters, Elders Gundagai, auctioneer said the heavier cattle met the market with those weighing 380kg and better "firm on current values.'
"It was pretty strong for those weighing 300 to 350kg selling from 670c/kg to 740 c/kg, and there was good support for that weight of cattle," he said.
"There was also strong support for cattle 250 to 300kg from restockers with grass to grow them out."
He quoted light weights under 200kg selling from 800c/kg to 850c/kg.
"They were very strong and we had some good line sin that weight range which we haven't seen here for a long time," Mr Waters said.
"Overall, it was a good sale with the heavier end firm."
Elders, Gundagai and Tumut conducted the sale which was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
