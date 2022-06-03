Other good sales of heifers included 40 KO-blood Angus, nine to ten months and weighing 318kg sold by J and B Benison, Gundagai, for $2200: The Ranch Partnership, Adelong, sold 31 eight to ten month Innesvale-blood Angus weighing 296kg and PR and LL Barratt, Tumut, sold eight Ardrossan- and Reiland-blood Angus weighing 361kg for $2010.

