Marni Milne makes history as the first female principal of Yanco Agricultural High School

By Talia Pattison
June 3 2022 - 8:00pm
HISTORY: Leeton's Marni Milne is the first female principal in Yanco Agricltural High School's 100-year history. Photo: Talia Pattison

LEETON'S Marni Milne has become the first female principal at Yanco Agricultural High School.

