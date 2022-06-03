The Land
Palgrove Charolais and Ultrablacks reach a top of $44,000 at Scone sale

Andy Saunders
Andy Saunders
Updated June 8 2022 - 2:02am, first published June 3 2022 - 10:00am
Ben Noller, Palgrove, Dalveen, Qld, with Stuart Sheldrake, Mcgrath, and Luke Scicluna, Davidson Cameron and Co, with the $44,000 top-priced bull.

Queensland stud, Palgrove, at Dalveen, held its Hunter Valley Bull Sale at Scone on Friday, and once again has proved to be a success after a total clearance was achieved, along with a sale top of $44,000.

