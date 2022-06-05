The Land
Home/Agribusiness

The Punter says grain will stil be in demand, irrespective of what the economy does

Updated June 6 2022 - 12:56am, first published June 5 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Punter says GrainCorp has been riding a strong cyclical upswing for more than a year and the Ukraine supply disruption was just icing on the cake.

Buying shares in a global business when it is close to an all-time high sounds like madness, and probably is.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.