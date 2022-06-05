Lentils now represents a crop of 10,000 to 20,000 hectares in NSW, a considerable expansion in recent years and with further expansion likely. In many respects it is a high value chickpea-type crop, although short in stature. Hence the need for level seed beds. Soil type is an important consideration with pH (calcium chloride method) of 6 to 8, including no acidic soil layers. Good drainage is also critical as is even soil type for uniformity of maturity.