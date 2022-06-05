The Land
NSW DPI's winter sowing guide now includes lentils

By Bob Freebairn
June 5 2022 - 8:30pm
Don McCaffery, NSW DPI technical specialist oilseeds and pulses, and joint author of the recently published 2022 Winter Crop Sowing Guide. Lentils, for the first time, are included.

New varieties of several crops, including barley, lupins, field peas and canola, plus for the first time a comprehensive growing agronomy guide for lentils, are among highlights in the 2022 released NSW Department of Primary Industries publication "Winter Crop Variety Sowing Guide".

