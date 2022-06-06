Excelling at middle distances, Tails also won a Queensland Derby as a three-year-old in 1968, and which initiated a glittering stakes career over the next four seasons. This was followed by other features including the AJC The Metropolitan Handicap (twice), the STC Rosehill Cup (twice), the BATC Doomben Cup, the AJC Queen Elizabeth Stakes and STC Tancred Cup the latter two in 1972.

