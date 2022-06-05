The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Kopyje Station buyer a solicitor new to the 'big debt club' ready to get her hands dirty

Marian Macdonald
By Marian Macdonald
June 5 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Solicitor Stephanie Hughes bought Kopyje a week ago for $5.2 million.

A solicitor has bought the 8788-hectare Kopyje Station in NSW's north west following a dream that's landed her in the "big debt club".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marian Macdonald

Marian Macdonald

National rural property writer

Writing for farmers in the Stock & Land, The Land, Queensland Country Life, Stock Journal and FarmWeekly, farming in Gippsland.

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.