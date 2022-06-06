The Land
Quality cattle hold values but poor conditioned stock slip

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
Updated June 6 2022 - 8:07am, first published 2:21am
Amanda Scott, Walcha Road, with her daughter Phoebe sold nine-month-old Booroomooka blood Angus steers for $2230.

Quality breeder cattle commanded reasonable prices at Friday's Tamworth store sale; however, the recent spell of cold and wet weather impacted the condition of the cattle presented with prices easing for lighter stock.

