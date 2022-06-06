Quality breeder cattle commanded reasonable prices at Friday's Tamworth store sale; however, the recent spell of cold and wet weather impacted the condition of the cattle presented with prices easing for lighter stock.
Patrick Purtle of Purtle Plevey Agencies said the best of the heifers made between $1900 and $2000, with a pen of Speckle Park heifers making $2300.
"Apart from a couple of outstanding pens, the general quality of the yarding had suffered from the weather," Mr Purtle said.
He said some "of the basic cattle" slipped by $500 to $600 a head in value.
The dispersal of a couple of herds boosted the quality of the sale offering, including "a beautiful line of young breeders sold by Davidson Cameron & Co - Livestock on account Boman, Manilla, whose property Sugarloaf had been sold.
These six to seven-year-old Angus cows, PTIC to Hazeldean Angus bulls to begin calving July, made $4400. Davidson Cameron also sold a line of 40 Angus cows, rising four to five years, account Sugarloaf that sold for $4500.
Several highly regarded clients provided competition for the Sugarloaf dispersal with Tony and Tania Haling, Woolbrook, previous winners of the Virbac Weaner Challenge, and bought the top-priced pen.
Angus cows, 2nd calf at foot and re-joined to Cascade Poll Herefords & Angus bull were sold by McCulloch Agencies on account T & M Windsor and made $4150.
A line of 43 Angus heifers and calves sold by Davidson Cameron & Co - Livestock on account of Spring Hill Beef Co made $4100.
Wattletop Angus and Bowen blood Angus heifers sold by Davidson Cameron & Co - Livestock on account Stonebrook, Guyra topped at $1930, while 8 Speckle Park heifers sold by Davidson Cameron & Co - Livestock made $2010. Speckle Park weaner heifers sold by Nutrien Livestock Tamworth on account Buttsworth Pastoral made $1340.
Nutrien Livestock Tamworth's agent Joel Fleming said yearling steers topped at $2300 and weaner steers around the $2200 mark.
"The market has been firm with a good spread right across all categories of cattle. There were some good cattle selling in that 4$1800 to $2200 range but there steers that could be bought for $1000 a head," he said.
Nutrien Livestock, account of Butterworth Pastoral Co, Taree, sold more than 300 British and Euro cross, mixed-sex weaners with Charolais cross steers, making $1660.
Amanda Scott, Walcha Road, offered a pen of Booroomooka Angus blood steers, only nine- months old, sold by Pitt Son's Walcha for $2230. Another pen of beautiful quality Angus steers sold by Pitt Son's Walcha made $2210.
Davidson Cameron & Co - Livestock offered a pen of Angus cross steers, account PG Bell that made $2300.
Charolais cross steers sold by Ian Morgan Livestock made $2040, while Shorthorn cross steers through the same agent made $1910.
Best of the Angus steers sold by Garvin & Cousens Tamworth made $2110, while a pen of top-quality Charolais cross weaner steers also sold by Garvin & Cousens Tamworth made $2040.
A lovely pen of Hereford steers sold by Pitt Son's Walcha made $2050, while a cracking pen of Charolais cross steers sold by Elders made $2060.
The next Tamworth winter store sale is scheduled for Friday, June 17, 2022.
