Working with Australian Wool Innovation, 4c Design had identified an opportunity for innovation in shearing tool design.
The first steps in developing a smart shearing hand piece were on display today at Bethungra Park, Illabo, where Justin Jones shore a couple of cross-bred lambs in front of an interested audience of sheep breeders.
Taking place during the first day of MerinoLink, the latest innovation was appreciated by Mr Jones: but the shearing contractor based in Cootamundra, who has held a hand piece for the past 18 years sounded a note of caution.
"The power was okay, the length of the down tube was a bit long, but the designers know that," he said.
"That made manoeuvrability a bit difficult, but I'm not convinced it has a place in a shearing shed.
"But out in the paddock or in a crutching cradle it could be a good idea."
The idea behind the mobile device is to provide the shearer with degrees of freedom around how and where they shear the sheep.
By significantly reducing the scale of the components and building in an electric motor, the new device is not only versatile, but has a capacity to log data.
And that was the aim as explained by Dr Jane Littlejohn, Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) general manager research and Dr Carolina Diaz, AWI program manager agri-tech.
"We are trying to introduce efficiencies into the wool removal and wool harvesting process," Dr Littlejohn said.
"The long-term aim is to have options for growers for wool harvesting beyond the traditional shearing."
Dr Littlejohn said the investment in this hand piece and motor is to see how far sensors can be incorporated to aid smart capabilities in the operation of the hand piece.
"If we can trial in a simple portable system, maybe it can have application in the future for semi-automated shearing," she said.
"It is also is a process to give society and consumers confidence in the welfare of our sheep, and at the same time looking after the heath and welfare of the shearers."
This is technology going forward, and Dr Littlejohn pointed out by working through the data informed through the sensors, AWI can improve it's research into making shearing more efficient.
"It gives us the ability to collate information to keep moving forward," she said.
"And it gives us confidence to look at other innovations for the future."
Michael Field, from Jugiong was at the demonstration in his role as chairman of the MerinoLink organising committee.
But he was also impressed, as a major Merino breeder and wool producer, with the potential of the concept.
"It has been a privilege for MerinoLink to showcase it here today," Mr Field said.
"It is the first time in Australia, and I think that when it is fully trialled and ultimately available in commercial quantities, it will be a big help for many woolgrowers.
"Especially in conjunction with crutching machines and with the potential of semi-automated shearing platforms."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
