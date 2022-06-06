Tenterfield yarded 848 head of store cattle on Thursday comprising mixed breeds and varied quality - predominantly Angus and Angus cross with 90 per cent of the sale sold as steer weaners, with lightweights 180kg making 800 cents a kilogram.
While there were vendors off-loading light weaner cattle as a hedge against the predicted wet and cold winter, there were those locally who took a punt and bought the heavier steers for backgrounding.
Andrew Curr, Deepwater, sold 17 Angus steers, 342kg for 657c/kg or $2249, going to a local buyer.
Angus steers with Sara Park blood from Geoff Robertson, Boonoo Boonoo made 734c/kg for 280kg or $2058 a head for the pen of 13 bought by eastern Tenterfield graziers John and Julie Hurtz.
The Robertson's heifers, 285kg, made 688c/kg or $1965 going to Dalby, Qld.
"In the north there is winter crop or good paddocks while there is feed coming on in the west and a lot of the calves went that way," reported auctioneer Matthew Duff, Harold Curry Livestock, who held the sale in conjunction with Tenterfield agency Alford and Duff.
"The sale was very strong," said Alford and Duff principal Steve Alford. "It comes down to lack of supply. This is the last weaner sale in our district. Winters are tough here and as a result a lot of the light cattle went top Dalby, Qld, Moree and Dubbo."
With local breeders still understocked as a result from the drought most heifers were retained on farm
Wayne and Delyse Halliday, Sandy Flat, took advantage of continuing keen interest from restockers to sell Angus steers 155kg for 802c/kg or $1243.
Poll Hereford with Remolea blood from Faye Hamilton, Bungulla, made 560c/kg for 340kg or $1904 for the lead pen while two following lots averaged 700c/kg for 235.5kg going to a local buyer.
