Last weaner sale for Tenterfield attracts strong buyer demand

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated June 6 2022 - 8:34am, first published 2:53am
Buyer demand at Tenterfield was strong at the season's last weaner sale with lightweight Angus steers headed to Moree, Dubbo and Dalby Qld. Photo: File

Tenterfield yarded 848 head of store cattle on Thursday comprising mixed breeds and varied quality - predominantly Angus and Angus cross with 90 per cent of the sale sold as steer weaners, with lightweights 180kg making 800 cents a kilogram.

