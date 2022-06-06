Wauchope bullocks to $2440, heifers $1840

Angus steer weaners ranged in price from $1800 to top at $1980 for a pen of nine, offered by MJ and RD Buller, and bought by Boon Farm, Tamworth. Another pen of five Angus cross steers made $1900 and was offered by A and YB Hobbs, Huntingdon and bought by Ben Nicholls of Gunnedah. Mr Nicholls also bought four Angus steers offered by RM and DJ Lindeman at $1910 each. In the heifer section, Tim Duffy sold a pen of Charolais cross heifers for $1840 to Mr Nicholls. DH Manufacturing offered 13 Angus steers that were bought by Dale Olsen of Wauchope for an average of $1820. DM and W Lloyd sold six Angus steers averaging $1840 to Waylon and Sons, Yarrowitch. Waylon and Sons also bought 12 steers for $1920 from DE and CD Barlon, Comboyne.

