Wauchope bullocks to $2440, heifers $1840

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated June 7 2022 - 2:42am, first published June 6 2022 - 5:34am
Hereford cows with calves sold for $3500 and four PTIC Hereford heifers sold for $2950 at Wauchope.

Dennis Marks, Fernbank Creek, Port Macquarie, topped the Wauchope store cattle sale on Saturday, June 4, with a pen of bullocks that made $2440. The bullocks were bought by Fred Thurgood, a well-known finished from the Lower Macleay area.

Journalist

Local News

