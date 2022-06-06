Wauchope bullocks to $2440, heifers $1840

Dennis Marks, Fernbank Creek, Port Macquarie, topped the Wauchope store cattle sale on Saturday, June 4, with a pen of bullocks that made $2440. The bullocks were bought by Fred Thurgood, a well-known finished from the Lower Macleay area.
McCulloch Agencies Pty Ltd's livestock agent John Corrigan said the sale was a robust market with buyers from a wide range of districts, including Kempsey, Yarrowitch, Tamworth, Gunnedah, Singleton and Scone.
Mr Corrigan said the recognition of the quality of the cattle offered was endorsed by buyers from across the Dividing Range stepping into the higher-priced pens.
"There were plenty of local buyers too," Mr Corrigan said.
Angus steer weaners ranged in price from $1800 to top at $1980 for a pen of nine, offered by MJ and RD Buller, and bought by Boon Farm, Tamworth. Another pen of five Angus cross steers made $1900 and was offered by A and YB Hobbs, Huntingdon and bought by Ben Nicholls of Gunnedah. Mr Nicholls also bought four Angus steers offered by RM and DJ Lindeman at $1910 each. In the heifer section, Tim Duffy sold a pen of Charolais cross heifers for $1840 to Mr Nicholls. DH Manufacturing offered 13 Angus steers that were bought by Dale Olsen of Wauchope for an average of $1820. DM and W Lloyd sold six Angus steers averaging $1840 to Waylon and Sons, Yarrowitch. Waylon and Sons also bought 12 steers for $1920 from DE and CD Barlon, Comboyne.
KN and SG McMillan, Comboyne sold two Hereford cows with calves for $3500 each and four PTIC Hereford heifers to RA Freeman, Byabarra for $2950.
Sale agents were McCulloch Agencies Pty Ltd, Wauchope.
