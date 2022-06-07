Advertisement
I buy bulls I'm happy with, but I also like breeding bulls- Ron Blyth, Mundarlo Angus, Mundarlo
"I buy bulls I'm happy with, but I also like breeding bulls," Ron Blyth, Mundarlo Angus, Mundarlo, said, following his win in the inaugural heifer competition organised by the Adelong Show Society and sponsored by Elders, Adelong.
"I also like to know that I can get the bulls I like and the evidence is here in my heifers."
Mr Blyth is in partnership with his wife Cheryl in Mundarlo Angus, and the pride he takes in breeding quality cattle is self evident when he is in the paddock pointing out the length and depth and soft skin of his heifers.
"They are a lovely line, it is a pleasure to look at them," he said.
Mr and Mrs Blyth were absent during the running of the heifer competition, so they left it to their cattle overseer Stephen Hulm and Nick Gilvarry, Elders Adelong, to select the heifers for entry.
"Ron was away so he left it to Stephen and I to pick out the top twenty heifers from the mob of 100 which had been AI'd to Texas Top Gun and were pre-tested in calf," Mr Gilvarry said. "The idea for the heifer competition came from seeing flock sheep competitions held around the state, and because there isn't a lot of sheep in the area, it was decided to hold a heifer competition.
"Our district is renowned for the number of top quality weaners yarded each year for the blue ribbon sale and the heifer competition will highlight the commitment to breeding better stock."
Mr Blyth had started his cattle breeding career as a keen devotee of the Murray Grey breed, and for many years had some success showing at the Royal Easter Show at the old showgrounds at Moore Park in Sydney.
He was a foundation member of the Murray Grey Society, and was pleased for the breeds success through the 1960's and 1970's.
But he was disheartened by the move toward breeding bigger animals which he said got away from the original breeding intentions of the late Helen Sutherland, who was instrumental in the foundation of the breed.
"We started to have too many calving issues, so I started to buy Angus bulls and slowly let the Murray Grey's dwindle," he said.
"We would buy surplus stud females at the Angus sales, especially if they were preg-tested in calf and keep the best bull calves for our own use."
One of the studs Mr Blyth purchased females from was Welcome Swallow Angus, Benalla, Victoria, when he was able to secure 50 cows.
"I bought them based on their good EBV's and because they were in calf to their AI program, I knew they would be good breeders," he said.
"We started a blanket AI program using the best Angus genetics we thought would suit our country."
The sires selected came from the USA and leading Australian studs Ardrossan and Te Mania.
Advertisement
Knowing that the improvement in his herd depends upon the genetic depth of his females, and needing sires which will compliment those breeders, Mr Blyth purchased the a bull at the Kennys Creek Angus sale at Boorowa in 2020 - Kennys Creek Mojo Q43 at $16,000 was the second top price and his genes have lifted the productivity at Mundarlo Angus.
Mr Blyth's most recent bull purchase was at the 2021 Texas Angus stud sale at Warialda, when he paid second top price of $55,000 for Texas Top Gun P66.
"We couldn't attend the sale but his figures were very good and also looked pretty good in the video," he said. "We are very pleased with Top Gun and his first calves will be born in August."
There are 1400 Angus breeders in the Mundarlo Angus operation including 250 in an elite bull breeding unit as he needs at least 50 bulls for his own operation.
"We also sell a few and will have a selection available in August," Mr Blyth said.
Advertisement
Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.