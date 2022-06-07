Celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Peter Westblade Scholarship, past winners and Merino industry leaders turned out in their formal attire at Wagga Wagga.
Besides acknowledging the ten years of promoting the Merino industry to young people, the 2022 Peter Westblade scholars were announced.
Advertisement
The winners were, Mitchell Rubie, Baylee Stapleton and William Lyon.
Peter Westblade Scholarship executive officer Rachael Longmore said the ball was a huge success with a lot of passion and energy in the air.
She also added her congratulations to the 2022 scholars.
"We had an extremely high calibre of applicants for the Scholarship this year and the Committee were blown away with the passion displayed by the applicants," Mrs Longmore said.
"It was truly a very difficult decision to make and took much Committee deliberation.
"The generous support from our valued Sponsors and fundraiser supporters has allowed us to award 3 Scholarships for this year, our tenth year of awarding the Scholarship."
Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.