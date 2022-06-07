At the Dubbo Hereford National Show and Sale, 64 sale animals entered the show ring vying for the coveted purple grand champion ribbon.
Divided up in to eight junior females, six senior females, 26 junior bulls, and 24 senior bulls paraded before judge Tom Nixon, Devon Court Herefords, Drillham with both of his senior champions being awarded the grand champion title.
Females were judged first with Llandillo Poll Herefords, Bathurst, winning both the junior champion and reserve junior champion with their heifers Llandillo Julie S24 and Llandillo Gladiola S18.
In the senior females, Mr Nixon selected JTR Cattle Company's JTR Irish Rose P021 for his champion with Grathlyn Chance R001 as reserve.
When it came to the grand champion class, Mr Nixon selected JTR Cattle Company's cow and calf unit saying she was very well put together.
"I have gone with the female with the most structural correctness," he said
"The heifer calf absolutely takes the class, she is going to be just a picture of her mother."
In the bull judging, the junior section was won by Armada Roff, exhibited by A and B Rayner, with Grathlyn Roschester R027 coming in reserve.
When the senior bulls entered the ring Mr Nixon said it was getting tougher and the bulls were getting better.
Taking the senior champion spot was The Ranch Remington R028, exhibited by The Ranch Poll Herefords, Tomingley, and in reserve was Llandillo Thunder, exhibited by Llandillo Poll Herefords.
With the junior and senior champion bulls against each other, Mr Nixon said he couldn't go past his seniro champion for the grand champion position.
"This is a fantastic bull," he said
"The skin and hair type is exactly what we look for, especially up in Queensland.
"He is a really soft and smooth bull.
"He is a bull that I think is at the top of the breed and he just has no holes in him.
"He is pretty spot on.
In the judging of the Presidents Shield, which was a group of three bulls bred by the exhibtior, Llandillo Poll Herefords, Bathurst took first place.
Junior champion heifer: Llandillo Julie S24, exhibited by Llandillo Poll Herefords, Bathurst
Reserve junior champion heifer: Llandillo Gladiola S18, exhibited by Llandillo Poll Herefords, Bathurst
Senior champion female: JTR Irish Rose P021, exhibited by JTR Cattle Company, Roslyn
Reserve senior champion female: Grathlyn Chance R001, exhibited by Grathlyn Pastoral Co, Grathlyn
Grand champion female: JTR Irish Rose P021, exhibited by JTR Cattle Company, Roslyn
Junior champion bull: Armada Roff, exhibited by A and B Rayner, Hargraves
Reserve junior champion bull: Grathlyn Rochester R027, exhibited by Grathlyn Pastoral Co, Grathlyn
Senior champion bull: The Ranch Remington R028, exhibited by The Ranch Poll Herefords, Tomingley
Reserve senior champion bull: Llandillo Thunder, exhibited by Llandillo Poll Herefords, Bathurst
Grand champion bull: The Ranch Remington R028, exhibited by The Ranch Poll Herefords, Tomingley
2022 Presidents shield winner: Llandillo Poll Herefords, Bathurst
