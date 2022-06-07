The Land
Dubbo Hereford National Show and Sale: Show results

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
Updated June 7 2022 - 7:10am, first published 7:00am
Grand champion female: John Settree, Nutrien Stud Stock, judge Tom Nixon, Devon Court Herefords, Drillham, Qld, and vendors, Jemma and Tim Reid, JTR Cattle Company, Roslyn.

At the Dubbo Hereford National Show and Sale, 64 sale animals entered the show ring vying for the coveted purple grand champion ribbon.

