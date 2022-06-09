The Land
Analysis

Australian grain prices to continue trading with negative basis

By Cheryl Kalisch Gordon
June 9 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SURPLUS: Australia has a very large exportable surplus of grain so buyers do not need to bid up prices to ensure there is enough supply locally. Photo: Shutterstock

Most conversations about the Australian grain crop this year include discussion on the record negative basis on grain prices.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.