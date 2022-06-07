The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed
Analysis

Grain growers' resowing plans feel cold snap

By James Massina, Awb
June 7 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DELAYS: The sorghum market has somewhat stagnated with growers more or less unwilling to engage until they can get back into paddocks.

As much of the country shivers through a cold blast, one could be mistaken for thinking the weather had somehow managed to take the heat out of cash markets as well!

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.