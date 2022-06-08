There was standing room only, when a rapt audience attended the 2022 MerinoLink Conference in Wagga Wagga.
It was perhaps indicative of the continued interest in running a profitable Merino enterprise, but it could also have been a chance for sheep breeders in general to catch up with the latest research and innovative trends influencing livestock production in NSW.
Key note speakers included Dr Jane Littlejohn, general manager of research AWI, Tony Vuocolo, a molecular biologist with CSIRO with extensive expertise in research and development of vaccines against a series of ectoparasites, and Suzanne Rowe, from New Zealand, who is using genomic technology to breed healthy sustainable livestock.
In the afternoon, Jess Rickard, the current McCaughey senior research fellow brought her research into factors affecting AI success to the table: Ben Swain, agribusiness consultant and sheep producer from Gunnedah, brought the audience up to date on the Merino Lifetime Productivity Project and Danny Flannery, woolgrower from Boorowa, highlighted his experience in working with the MLA funded DNA project to improve his flock's genetics.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
