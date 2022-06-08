In the afternoon, Jess Rickard, the current McCaughey senior research fellow brought her research into factors affecting AI success to the table: Ben Swain, agribusiness consultant and sheep producer from Gunnedah, brought the audience up to date on the Merino Lifetime Productivity Project and Danny Flannery, woolgrower from Boorowa, highlighted his experience in working with the MLA funded DNA project to improve his flock's genetics.