Travelling stock reserve permit tenders open for select reserves

Updated June 8 2022 - 12:09am, first published June 7 2022 - 11:51pm
Tender submissions for Travelling Stock Route access have opened today in the Central Tablelands, Central West, Hunter and Riverina regions.

Livestock producers in the Central Tablelands, Central West, Hunter and Riverina Local Land Services regions have been invited to make a tender submission for long-term grazing access to select Travelling Stock Reserves (TSRs).

