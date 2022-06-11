The Land
Herefords Australia CM Hocking Scholarship: Emily Taylor

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
June 11 2022 - 9:00am
Herefords Australia CM Hocking Scholarship recipient, Emily Taylor, Eclipse Poll Herefords, Quipolly. Photo: Supplied

Celebrating the 20th year of the Herefords Australia CM Hocking Scholarship, an 18-year-old who aspires to be a cattle geneticist, has risen to the top of a competitive field for the bursary aimed to support the next generation of agriculture leaders.

Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

