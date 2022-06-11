Celebrating the 20th year of the Herefords Australia CM Hocking Scholarship, an 18-year-old who aspires to be a cattle geneticist, has risen to the top of a competitive field for the bursary aimed to support the next generation of agriculture leaders.
Principal of her stud, Eclipse Poll Herefords, 18-year-old Emily Taylor received the $5000 bursary.
Advertisement
As the scholarship is to be used to undertake a course of study that will be applied to the breeding and management of Hereford cattle and/or will be of benefit to the Australian Hereford breed, Miss Taylor plans to attend the University of New England next year.
"Through my degree at the University of New England, where I will study either agriculture or rural science, I hope to eventually work in the beef industry in the fields of breeding and animal genetics," Miss Taylor said.
The scholarship was announced at the dinner within the 61st Dubbo Hereford National Show and Sale and Miss Taylor said was a huge surprise when her name announced.
"I didn't expect it as I assumed they would award it to someone who was older as I haven't yet finished high school," she said
"It is an honour to have won. Through applying for the award I learnt a little about Madge Hocking, she seemed like an incredible person who was just as passionate about the Hereford breed as I am - she clearly wanted to do all she could to support the breed."
Related reading:
The year-12 Calrossy Anglican school student formed her stud Eclipse Poll Herefords in 2018 and currently has 15-registered females which she hopes to expand on.
"I would love for it to grow much bigger and to become a stud commercial producers turn to for industry-relevant bulls and genetics," she said.
Impressing the judging panel with her knowledge of the industry and drive, Miss Taylor also demonstrated how passionate she is about the Hereford breed.
"I have fallen in love with the Hereford breed and the people who work within it," Emily said.
"Working with my own stud, as well as my family's small commercial breeding herd, I have learnt firsthand the benefits of Hereford genetics for cross breeding to create high-performing cattle for finishing on grain or grass.
The application process for the scholarship included some very difficult and industry based questions including; briefly outline two challenges that the Hereford breed currently faces and discuss ways that Herefords Australia, breeders, and other stakeholders can address these challenges, discuss two opportunities and two challenges for the wider Australian beef industry in 2022, and outline your understanding of food consumers and what that means for food production and the beef supply chain in Australia
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.