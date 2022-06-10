The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Dubbo Hereford National Show and Sale: Presidents shield and Most Successful Exhibitor

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
June 10 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Presidents Sheid winners: Patrick Halloran, Will Van Gend, Jono Tink, Lee White, all of Llandillo Poll Herefords, The Lagoon, with judge, Tom Nixon, Devon Court Herefords, Drillham, Qld, and Charlotte Davies, The Land, Dubbo.

Presidents Shield:

Seven exhibitors put forward their teams of three bulls for the Presidents Shield at the 61st Dubbo Hereford National Show and Sale which was judged by Tom Nixon, Devon Court Herefords, Drillham, Qld.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.