Seven exhibitors put forward their teams of three bulls for the Presidents Shield at the 61st Dubbo Hereford National Show and Sale which was judged by Tom Nixon, Devon Court Herefords, Drillham, Qld.
Mr Nixon said it was a very hard decision with the groups.
"You have got to tie up if you go with the most even line of bulls or the one with the champion in it but his mates just might not be up to him," he said.
After a tough decision, Mr Nixon went with the group from Llandillo, The Lagoon, for first place and winners of the 2022 Presidents Shield.
"I think what we have done here is pick three really even bulls with a champion at the front," Mr Nixon said.
"Three bulls that have got some power and some presence,
"They have got real big beautiful heads on them, bull heads, and they are all real sire prospects,
"I think they are a clear winner as far as the group goes and with the lead bull out front, and it was a fantastic group of bulls to take it out.
The winning Llandillo team consisted of the reserve senior champion bull, Llandillo Thunder, and two second place getters Llandillo Professor R101, and Llandillo Renegade R116.
In second place was Grathlyn, Hargraves, with their team of Grathlyn Rochester R027, who was the reserve junior champion bull in the individual classes, Grathlyn R030, and Grathlyn Ronaldinho.
JTR Cattle Co, Roslyn, placed third with JTR Fortune R029, JTR Reaper R009, and JTR Fortune R042.
Exhibiting seven bulls at the 61st Dubbo Hereford National Show and Sale, Oberon-based Ironbark Glen has taken the coveted Most Successful Exhibitor award.
The Most Successful Exhibitor award compiles points from both the show and sale aspects with all 16 exhibitors from the show and sale being included in the judging.
Points were awarded for class placings in the show and then five points were added to each stud for every bull that sold above the previous years sale average which was $11,042.
In their respective classes, the Ironbark Glen bulls placed first with Ironbark Glen Revolver, second with Ironbark Glen Romeo and Ironbark Glen Rocky, third with Ironbark Glen Rangler and Ironbark Glen Rambo2, and a fourth with Ironbark Glen Storm.
In the sale, two bulls hit highs with Ironbark Glen Romeo selling to $42,000, purchased by Lambert Pastoral Co. Charleville, Qld, and Ironbark Glen Revolver reaching $30,000 and sold to Kea Farms Pty Ltd through Nutrien, Albury.
