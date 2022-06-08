Leaf spot, winter diseases, fungi, farming systems approach to pest control and how not to burn out when there is only one of you were just a handful of the topics at the Crop Consultants Australian (CCA) seminar at Narrabri on Wednesday and Thursday.
CCA president Bill Back more than 190 people registered for the two-day event with a wide range of topics and challenges that face cropping consultants and agronomists across the country.
Advertisement
Mr Back said it was also a great opportunity to discuss new products coming onto the market and the progress of research programs.
He said despite three wet seasons there were plenty of challenges facing his members.
"We're in a run of excellent seasons and we've got consultants and agronomists working extremely hard," he said.
"But there we've got supply chain issues with products and the wet weather; while we love the great seasons, it's creating difficulties getting around and servicing our clients."
Thursday's topics for discussion include reducing weed pressure, getting the best out of your herbicides, and interpreting precision ag data and satellite imagery.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.