The Land

Crop Consultants meet at Narrabri

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated June 8 2022 - 12:05pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leaf spot, winter diseases, fungi, farming systems approach to pest control and how not to burn out when there is only one of you were just a handful of the topics at the Crop Consultants Australian (CCA) seminar at Narrabri on Wednesday and Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.