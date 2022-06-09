Local farmers and advisers will have the opportunity to get the latest updates on best management practice of African lovegrass during field walks near Cooma on Wednesday 15 June 2022 from 9:30 am until 12:00 noon.
NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) principal research scientist, Hanwen Wu, said local land managers will have the opportunity to see the results of ongoing trials in managing the invasive grass.
"A one-stop-shop of chemical and non-chemical options is on show at NSW DPI's on-farm demonstration site and other trial sites near Cooma," Dr Wu said.
"Crop and pasture competition has slowed the growth and development of African lovegrass and our research has expanded to investigate pasture species, including phalaris, white and sub clovers and perennial dual-purpose grain crops, mountain rye and Kernza.
"We are evaluating the efficacy of residual and post-emergent herbicides on the weed to determine the best chemical control options.
"Integrated weed management approaches are being applied in various farming systems to manage the weed and address emerging herbicide resistance issues.
"The potential for livestock to graze African lovegrass following some treatments is one of the options we are exploring.
"Seed set management offers another option and seed sterilisation using low rates of knockdown herbicides has shown excellent results in managing seed set."
Established in partnership with local land managers and the Snowy Monaro Regional Council, the African lovegrass best-practice management demonstration site is co-funded by the NSW and Australian Government and the Centre for Invasive Species Solutions.
