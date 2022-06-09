The Land

Monaro landholders have lovegrass options

Updated June 10 2022 - 12:57am, first published June 9 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Department of Primary Industries is investigating new options to deliver best-practice management of African lovegrass, including seed sterilisation to reduce seed set. Photo: supplied

Local farmers and advisers will have the opportunity to get the latest updates on best management practice of African lovegrass during field walks near Cooma on Wednesday 15 June 2022 from 9:30 am until 12:00 noon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.