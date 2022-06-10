The Land

Renewables conference to be held in Albury

June 10 2022 - 2:00am
Keen advocate of renewable energy, Sam Stratham, Rosnay Wines, Canowindra. Photo: Destination NSW

Albury will host the 2022 National Renewables in Agriculture Conference and Expo this August as interest in on-farm renewable energy explodes amid skyrocketing electricity prices.

