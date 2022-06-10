Red tape to be reduced

Businesses needing to register industrial plant items with SafeWork NSW can now do so faster than ever, thanks to the NSW Government's new simplified digital process slashing weeks off the average registration time.
Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said a new digital registration form on the Service NSW website would make it easier to register plant items such as cranes, lifts, escalators, boilers, pressure vessels and some amusement devices.
"This is about giving time back to businesses and customers," Mr Dominello said.
"Right now there are more than 60,000 plant items registered in NSW, with SafeWork NSW receiving about 500 new plant item applications a month from businesses looking to register their equipment.
"On average it used to take 25 days from application to registration, the new digital process will see that slashed to less than five, with some customers getting instant approval."
Funded by the Government's Digital Restart Fund, digitising plant registrations is part of the $170 million Licensing Program which is digitising and enhancing more than 130 licence application processes across four years.
Minister for Fair Trading Eleni Petinos said it was important to streamline the process of registering plant items to keep people safe and reduce the administrative burden for customers.
"The improved system will make applications quicker and easier for customers, and allow them to focus on what's important - operating their business," Ms Petinos said.
"The new digital process delivers significant time savings for businesses and is expected to contribute an estimated $1 million and 3,600 workdays to the NSW economy every month.
"By reducing the time it takes to register plant items we are ensuring the least impact to our customer's day-to-day work as possible."
Customers can now complete all parts of new plant item registrations online, including payment, with the new digital registration form on the Service NSW website. Customers will need a MyServiceNSW account to register which can be created via the ServiceNSW mobile app or website.
The NSW Government is focused on improving the digital services available for customers dealing with complex equipment, with plant design registrations also set to be digitised in the coming months.
