The Land

Red tape to be reduced

June 10 2022 - 9:00pm
Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello.

Businesses needing to register industrial plant items with SafeWork NSW can now do so faster than ever, thanks to the NSW Government's new simplified digital process slashing weeks off the average registration time.

