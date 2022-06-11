The Land

Methane busting livestock feed supplements

June 11 2022 - 2:00am
Livestock contribute about six per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions through methane created during the food digestion process.

Australian climate technology company Rumin8 has received a $650,000 grant from AusIndustry's Entrepreneur's Program to accelerate the commercialisation of its next generation of feed supplements to reduce methane emissions from livestock.

