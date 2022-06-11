The NSW community, environment and economy will be better protected against growing biosecurity threats with a record $163.9 million in the 2022-23 NSW Budget.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said focusing on biosecurity measures is critical when it comes to the protection and ongoing strength of regional communities.
Advertisement
"The regions continue to make a remarkable recovery after a really difficult few years, however a biosecurity incursion that could put our agricultural industries in jeopardy could reverse all of the hard work that has been done to get our communities back on their feet," Mr Toole said.
"Our farmers dedicate their lives to making sure we are clothed and fed; this is about making sure we have their back and are safeguarding their businesses from biosecurity threats.
"Being on the front foot when it comes to biosecurity is absolutely essential to ensure we can keep our reputation of being world class producers of quality food and fibre."
Treasurer Matt Kean said a global increase in the volume, complexity and severity of biosecurity outbreaks requires early intervention and investment in new techniques and technologies.
"We are bolstering biosecurity to support NSW families that rely on the $21 billion primary industries sector for their livelihoods," Mr Kean said.
"Tackling the rising global threat of pests, weeds and diseases will underpin the health of our planet and people, and underwrite our economic prosperity.
"That's why we're scaling up our early detection and emergency response capacity to mitigate outbreaks before they take hold."
Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW Dugald Saunders said the NSW Government is on high alert against destructive biosecurity threats that have reached our national borders.
"My top priority as Minister for Agriculture is to protect our $21 billion primary industries sector and strengthen it into the future," Mr Saunders said.
"The outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease and Lumpy Skin Disease in Indonesia means we can no longer rely on our geographic buffer to keep our primary industries sector safe, and we cannot afford to wait for an incursion before acting," Mr Saunders said.
"Today's record biosecurity funding will invest in active surveillance, rapid diagnostics and effective traceability systems to monitor, track and respond to any threats. It builds on the NSW Government's previous record investment in the biosecurity space of $125 million in 2021-22.
"Investments in biosecurity measures will help future-proof one of the state's biggest industries, which is absolutely crucial for the prosperity of NSW."
The funding will strengthen the work undertaken by the NSW Government. It includes:
For more information, visit https://www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/biosecurity
Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.